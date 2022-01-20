Destrehan woman dies after striking deer in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (BRPROUD) — A woman from Destrehan was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla in Alabama when her car collided with a deer.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 65.

The driver, 51-year-old Lilian Diaz, was killed in the crash.

After striking the deer, the Corolla left the roadway and proceeded to hit a tree.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened “near mile marker 107, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana, in Butler County,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The investigation into this single-vehicle accident remains ongoing.