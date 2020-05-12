Destrehan, Hahnville honor 2020 Senior Class

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. – Monday night, St. Charles Parish Public School System decided to honor the 2020 Senior classes at both Destrehan and Hahnville High Schools by taking part in the “Be The Light” movement.

For one hour, the lights at the football, baseball, and softball stadiums were turned on.

From there, the celebration began.

A convoy of vehicles circled the schools, honking horns in a celebratory manner to thank the seniors whose final year of high school was cut short by the Coronavirus outbreak.

The “Be The Light” movement is being celebrated in communities across the country.