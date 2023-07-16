DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Deputies of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an armed robbery incident Sunday, July 16.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at 1955 Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan at the Subway Restaurant around 10:00 a.m. involving a white van with Comfort Inn decals that was reported stolen overnight from St. Rose.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

This is an active investigation and there is an increased police presence in the area. Check back with WGNO for updates.

If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807 or by calling 911.

