Deputies: Louisiana man hid in Florida teen’s room for weeks

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a Louisiana man found hiding in a teenager’s closet had been staying in the child’s bedroom for more than a month.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it charged 36-year-old Johnathan Lee Rossmoine with multiple sex crimes after the teen’s parents found him in the child’s bedroom.

Rossmoine allegedly told deputies he traveled from Louisiana to Florida several times to have sexual encounters with the teen. Deputies said the two met online about two years ago.

Rossmoine was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and obscene communication. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.