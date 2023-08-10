TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Terrebonne Parish deputies are investigating after videos related to students fighting on a school bus made it to social media.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said the sheriff’s office received a complaint about students fighting in a school bus, which was connected to two westside based schools.

He said the sheriff’s office was made aware of several videos that were put on social media.

According to Soignet, several suspects have been identified in connection to the incident. He said deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at (985)-876-2500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

