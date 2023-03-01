METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning deputy-involved crash off S. Service Rd. near the Causeway exit.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened during a vehicle pursuit. The deputy is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say two other deputies sustained minor injuries while arresting a man and a woman related to the pursuit.

There is no word yet on what led to the chase or what charges the suspects may face.

