NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The DePaul Community Health Centers located across the Westbank and Eastbank have become designated as a COVID19 “One Stop Test to Treat” site.

The Biden-Harris Administration launched the act in March 2022 and expanded it in May, The sites are set up to provide testing, treatment and medications including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. These drugs are oral antiviral treatments for those with risk of severe disease due to COVID-19.

DePaul Community Health Center is making it extremely easy for patients to get the treatment they need right away if they test positive for COVID-19.

The health centers include the locations at Carrollton, Gentilly, Metairie, New Orleans East, and St. Cecilia.

“Test to treat for COVID-19 is an effective way for preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. The antiviral therapy that is used for treatment is a very important tool for helping to combat hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Stacy Greene, DCHC’s infectious disease lead.

With increasing COVID numbers statewide, DCHC said they are ready to assist with testing those that suspect they may have been exposed to the virus, positive patients and to provide medication for patients.

Patients may visit www.DePaulCommunityHealthCenters.org or call (504) 207-3060 to make an appointment. DCHC also accepts walk-ups.