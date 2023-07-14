NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — DePaul Community Health Centers and Second Harvest Food Bank partnered together Friday, July 14, to hand out free groceries to the public.

Several cars lined up at the drive-through food pantry at DCHC’s Carrollton Warehouse near the Carrollton area health center at 3201 Short Street.

In line with open trunks, everyone received boxes containing fruits, vegetables, water, desserts, perishable and non-perishable food items, along with peace of mind.

“In addition to offering compassionate, high-quality primary and preventive health care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) attempts to address various social determinants of health (SDOH), like food insecurity, that negatively impact health outcomes,” said President and CEO of DCHC Dr. Michael Griffin.

DePaul holds a giveaway for the public on the second Friday of each month.

“Our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank provides free groceries to more than 700 families monthly. Partners like Second Harvest greatly assist us in helping our community overcome these challenges,” said Griffin.

Anyone in need of groceries can contact the DePaul Community Health Centers for more information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories