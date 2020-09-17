Denham Springs High School holds candlelit vigil for football player hospitalized in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families and friends of Remy Hidalgo held a candlelit vigil to pray for his full recovery, after he was hospitalized from what the family assumed was a heat stroke.

Remy’s aunt, Karolyn Hidalgo says her nephew passed out on the field at football practice Tuesday. When she heard the news of what happened to Remy, who she calls a teddy bear, her heart broke.

His condition started to deteriorate as his temperature spiked. Doctors placed him in an induced coma to save his organs. He was flown to children’s hospital in New Orleans after he started to stabilize.

Remy pictured in his football jersey for the Denham Springs High School Yellow Jackets.





It wasn’t enough for his teammates and classmates to hear that he was stabilizing. This community wants Remy to make a full recovery. His friends, teammates, and even rival players lifted their voices and candles in prayer. Each light a wish for Remy to come stay strong as he fights for his life.



Friends took the time to remember Remy’s character. They say he was one of the strongest members of the team, towering over is teammates. They also said he was gentle and willing to come through for a friend.



No matter what news comes out of New Orleans in the coming days. His aunt and his teammates pray that Remy pulls through and hopefully gets back on the field he once dominated.