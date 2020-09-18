Denham Springs High School football player passes away

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother of Remy Hidalgo is announcing that her son has died.
The news broke in a Facebook post from Ashley Roberson below:
A candlelight vigil was held for the former Denham Springs High School player on Wednesday.
