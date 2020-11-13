Delta is ready when you are. Now more than ever

Flying safely during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS – At New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport, Delta is ready.

Well, that’s been the airline’s slogan, off and on, since the sixties.

Now, WGNO’s Bill Wood says the airline is making sure passengers are safe for flying during the pandemic.

From the ticket counter to the gate, Delta has plexiglass shields between you and them.

Social distancing is a must when lining up to board the plane.

Just ten passengers at a time are allowed to board.

The plane is cleaned with hospital strength disinfectant.

As for flight attendants, they are also wearing masks.

And when it comes to handing out snacks and water, it’s all pre-packaged in Ziploc bags.

And for every passenger, a second Ziploc bag with an additional mask, and wipes to clean your seat.