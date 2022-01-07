Delivering dinner. And an American record

Local

Mike DiMauro has autism and your Uber Eats order

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – With an address on his GPS and a bag full of food in the front seat, Mike DiMauro is on a mission.

On a mission with a meal.

WGNO Good Morning Ne Orleans features guy Mike DiMauro says it just may be your meal.

In his Chevy Equinox, Mike is a delivery driver for Uber Eats. He’s a 37-year-old guy from Florida with a driver’s license and a college degree and no problem telling you, he’s an adult with autism.

Mike’s mission is to deliver food in every state.

So far, he’s more than halfway home.

He hopes to hit all 50 by next year.

Mike’s mission is also Mike’s goal.

He’s on the road to becoming the first guy, with autism to deliver Uber Eats across the country.

From the Alamo to Mississippi.

From New Mexico to New Orleans now.

This land is his land.

From sea to shining sea.

All he asks of America, is to do dinner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Events Canceled Due to Recent COVID-19 Surge

Popular

Latest News

More News