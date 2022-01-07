Delivering dinner. And an American record

Mike DiMauro has autism and your Uber Eats order

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – With an address on his GPS and a bag full of food in the front seat, Mike DiMauro is on a mission.

On a mission with a meal.

WGNO Good Morning Ne Orleans features guy Mike DiMauro says it just may be your meal.

In his Chevy Equinox, Mike is a delivery driver for Uber Eats. He’s a 37-year-old guy from Florida with a driver’s license and a college degree and no problem telling you, he’s an adult with autism.

Mike’s mission is to deliver food in every state.

So far, he’s more than halfway home.

He hopes to hit all 50 by next year.

Mike’s mission is also Mike’s goal.

He’s on the road to becoming the first guy, with autism to deliver Uber Eats across the country.

From the Alamo to Mississippi.

From New Mexico to New Orleans now.

This land is his land.

From sea to shining sea.

All he asks of America, is to do dinner.