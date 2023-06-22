NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is Restaurant Week, and many restaurants are serving up some of their best dishes for guests. Over at the new restaurant, “King Brasssiere” in the Hotel Fontenot, they are excited to give you a taste of what they do best.

Led by Executive Chef Samuel Peery, King’s Restaurant Week menu includes the following, available June 19th-25th:

Chef’s menu:

1st course | Chilled Sungold Tomato Gazpacho with avocado, cucumber, Calabrian, basil (vegetarian)

2nd course | Crawfish Beignets with crab fat aioli, cayenne

3rd course | Gulf Fish with smoked lardon, collard greens, crawfish

4th course | Menton Brest with raspberry & lemon cream puff, pistachio, basil sugar (Dessert made by Pastry Chef Lanna Talley)

You’ll enjoy your meal with regal decor surrounding you. Photos of famous “kings” like Elvis Presley, King Kong, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, and B.B. King adorn the walls.

To see more pictures and videos from “King,” check out Reporter Kenny Lopez’s Instagram.

“King” is located at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street in the Hotel Fontenot.

