Delgado’s Brayden Jobert named 2021 NJCAA Division I All-America selection

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Baseball’s Brayden Jobert has been named an NJCAA Division I Second Team All-America selection for his performance on the field during the 2021 season. Jobert, a COVID freshman who transferred to Delgado following his pandemic-interrupted freshman season at Nicholls State, helped lead the Dolphins to a Region XXIII Division I Championship and an appearance in the South Central District championship.

Jobert batted .394 in 47 games with 16 homeruns (28th in the nation), 65 hits, and 71 RBIs. Defensively, he carried a .989 fielding percentage with 252 putouts. He was also named to the 2021 All-Region XXIII team and named an NJCAA national Player of the Week this past March.

Jobert was a freshman All-American selection last season at Nicholls and will transfer to Louisiana State University this fall to be a member of the Tigers’ program.

The All-America team selections are made by the NJCAA Division I Baseball Committee. View the full list of 2021 selections here.

