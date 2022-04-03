NEW ORLEANS – Delgado completed the weekend sweep of Baton Rouge with a 4-3 walkoff victory in the bottom of the tenth Sunday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

With the game tied 3-3, Brayden Caskey reached base on a one-out single in the tenth and advanced on a double by Ethan Lege. Jacob Singletary was intentionally walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Jake Kaufman singled to plate Caskey for the walkoff win.

Baton Rouge took the game’s lead in the second inning when Ethan Menard doubled and scored on a single by Mason Long. Long scored on a Delgado infield error with two outs to give the Bears the 2-0 advantage. In the bottom of the second, Will Spears’ solo homerun scored Delgado’s first run and cut the deficit to a run.

In the fifth, Baton Rouge added a run on an RBI single by Braxton Gallet. In the sixth, Brayden Caskey led off with a walk, stole second, advanced on a flyout and scored on Jacob Singletary’s sacrifice fly to make for a 3-2 game. Singletary would reach base on a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth, advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Alexander, and scoring on a single by Michael Stutes to tie the game at three before Delgado left two base runners stranded to force an extra inning of play, leading to the walkoff single in the tenth.

Kaile Levatino picked up the win, retiring Baton Rouge’s final two batters in the tenth in relief of Dwain Guice, who pitched the eighth and ninth in relief of starter Turner Toms (5.0 innings) and Caleb Dreux (2.1 innings).

Delgado (25-9, 6-0) will travel to Alexandria Tuesday for a doubleheader against LSU-Alexandria before hosting LSU-Eunice at Kirsch-Rooney next weekend.