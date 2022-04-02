NEW ORLEANS – Delgado took both of Saturday’s conference matchups over Baton Rouge Community College, defeating the Bears 7-2 and 4-1 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

In game one, Baton Rouge scored the game’s first run in the first when Tristan Frederick reached on a leadoff single, stole third, and scored on a catcher’s overthrow.

In the bottom of the inning, Brayden Caskey reached on a single, advanced on a pitcher’s error, and scored on a single by Jacob Singletary to tie the game. In the third, Delgado combined for six runs, including two runs on back-to-back two out singles by Cade Pregeant and Jacob Fury.

The 7-1 lead carried to the sixth when a second Baton Rouge run crossed the plate on an infield groundout. Cory Cook picked up the win, pitching into the seventh inning before Kaile Levatino closed the game and Delgado’s 7-2 win.

In game two, all of the Dolphins’ runs came in the first inning. Michael Stutes reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a single by Ethan Lege. Lane LeBlanc walked to load the bases before Josh Alexander’s single plated Stutes. Lege scored on a passed ball for the second run before Cade Pregeant reached on a two out infield error that allowed LeBlanc and Alexander to score as Delgado took a 4-0 lead. The score carried to the fifth when Braden Keen reached on a leadoff single and scored on a single by Grant Landry for Baton Rouge’s sole run of the game before Delgado’s 4-1 victory. Delgado starter Carson Lore went the distance, holding the Bears to four hits, one run, one walk, and five strikeouts. Lore faced the minimum during his first three innings of work as he improved to 6-1 on the mound.

Delgado (24-9, 5-0) and Baton Rouge will meet in a single game at 3:00 Sunday to close the weekend series at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado}