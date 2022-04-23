NEW ORLEANS — Delgado took both games of Saturday’s conference doubleheader against Baton Rouge Community College at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge, defeating the Bears 9-7 in game one before a 7-4 decision in game two.

In game one, Josh Alexander’s three run homerun in the top of the first kick started the Delgado offense. Cade Pregeant reached on a single in the second before scoring on a single by Brayden Caskey to make for a 4-0 game. Baton Rouge hit the board in the second on a solo homerun by Lane Hutchinson and singles by Gage Breithaupt and Braxton Gallet to cut the lead to two. In the Delgado third, Michael Stutes triped and scored on a single by Josh Alexander for a fifth Delgado run. In the fourth, Bryan Broussard led off with a double, Ethan Lege singled, and Jacob Singletary was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Stutes tripled to plate all three runners and give Delgado the 8-2 lead. The Bears mounted a rally in the fourth, sending nine batters to the plate to post four runs on five hits and trim Delgado’s lead to 8-6. In the fifth, Cade Pregeant reached on a single, stole second and advanced on an overthow before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Fury. Baton Rouge’s final run came in the sixth on a solo homerun by Elliot Hebert before Kaile Levatino retired the Bears to earn the save in the 9-7 victory. Carson Lore picked up the win, pitching 5.1 innings.

In game two, Ethan Lege doubled in the first and scored on a single by Michael Stutes for the game’s first run. Nick Carriere’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second tied the game for the Bears. In the fourth, Delgado’s Maverick McClure walked and Cade Pregeant singled before Bryan Broussard singled to plate both runs for the 3-1 lead. Lane LeBlanc’s pinch hit double in the fifth cleared the bases and added three more runs. Baton Rouge sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth and scored three unanswered runs on one hit to cut Delgado’s lead to two runs through five innings. Back-to-back singles by Jacob Singletary and Michael Stutes added a run for the Dolphins in the seventh before closing the 7-4 decision. Dwain Guice picked up the save in relief of Caleb Dreux, who faced five batters in the fifth. Starting pitcher Turner Toms earned the win.

Delgado (31-11, 10-1) and Baton Rouge will meet at 1:00 Sunday at Pete Goldsby Field to close the weekend series.