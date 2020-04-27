Delgado Students make an impact on local healthcare market

NEW ORLEANS, La. –

Since the 1990’s, Delgado Community College has sent more than 5,000 nurses into the local healthcare market.

“We provide the opportunity for students to change their lives and improve their lives, in return they are going out and saving the lives in our community,” says Executive Dean of the Charity School of Nursing Dr. Cheryl Myers

Dr Myers said the state board of nursing issued special “pre graduation disaster permits” that allowed nursing students to serve during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite not being in the actual clinical setting, they feel like they are getting what they need to succeed.”

Delgado recently donated gowns, ventilators, and gear from classrooms and clinics.