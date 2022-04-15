NEW ORLEANS — Delgado split Friday’s conference doubleheader with Nunez in a pair of 6-3 decisions as the Dolphins hosted the Pelicans at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

In game one, Ethan Lege’s double in the first put Delgado on the board by plating Brayden Caskey who reached on an infield error to lead off the inning.

JT Singletary followed with a double to advance Lege before both runners scored on a single by Michael Stutes to give Delgado the 3-0 lead through one inning of play. In the third, Nunez’s Landon Manson doubled to plate the Pelicans’ first run in Landon LeBlanc, who reached as a hit batter.

Jacob Singletary’s sacrifice fly in the fourth added a run by scoring Brayden Caskey, who reached on a fielder’s choice. In the fifth, a two run double by Bryan Broussard scored Hayden Kibbe and Cade Pregeant who reached on singles to give Delgado the 6-1 lead.

Nunez added solo runs in the sixth and seventh before Kaile Levatino closed the 6-3 win to earn the save in relief of starter Cory Cook (5.0+ IP, 8 strikeouts) and Dwain Guice.

In game two, Nunez plated the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Collin Zeringue in the fourth before two additional runs scored on a single by Harrison Boudreaux to give the Pelicans the 3-0 lead. In the fifth, Cade Pregeant led off with a single, Jake Kaufman walked, and Bryant Broussard reached on a bunt single to load the bases before back-to-back sacrifice flies by Brayden Caskey and Ethan Lege plated the Dolphins’ first two runs. Jacob Singletary’s two out single scored Broussard to tie the game at three.

The tie extended to the ninth, when Alex Crews led off with a single, advanced on a walk and scored on a single by Peyton Cooper for the go-ahead run. A two out single by Brady Sers plated two addition runs to secure the 6-3 Nunez win. Starting pitcher Carson Lore suffered the loss facing Crews in the ninth before Caleb Dreux and Hunter Draper closed the inning in relief.

Delgado (28-11, 7-1) and Nunez will meet at 1:00 Saturday to close the weekend series at Kirsch-Rooney.

{Courtesy: release from Delgado}