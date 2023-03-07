NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In March, Delgado Community College will cut the ribbon on a new $44 million dollar home for the Charity School of Nursing and Division of Allied Health. Money was allocated by the State Legislature in 2012 – and Ochsner made a $20 million gift to the college in March of 2021.

“Did you ever doubt that, that day was coming? Yes, we absolutely doubted. But, thru the work of our chancellor and our partnership with Ochsner, it is a reality,” said Cheryl Myers, College Provost/Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at Delgado. “Again, we are super excited to have the grand opening this spring.”

The new building will allow the college to train an additional 500 students. And, when they graduate they are certain of work.



“We have a 100 percent job placement rate for all of our allied health programs,” said Myers. “They graduate from here, and they want a job, they’ve got it.”

The college’s Dean of Allied Health and co-chair of Delgado’s Centennial Celebration, Harold Gaspard, noted that Delgado started in healthcare in 1975, and 15 years later took over the charity’s nursing school.

“They have been with us since 1990,” said Gaspard. “They took over the old Charity nursing school at that time which had a 95-year history at the time. If you add those folks in, it is well into the thousands.”

Gaspard said the college has 28 healthcare programs and four nursing programs.

It is another reason why Delgado Community College is Education that works.