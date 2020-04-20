Delgado prepared for online learning transition

NEW ORLEANS, La.– 40 percent of Delgado’s learning was online before the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, when the College went to exclusively to online learning, Delgado was ready.

Dr. Cherie Kay LaRocca said Delgado’s commitments to its students has never wavered.

“A lot has changed with this pandemic. We are all experiencing it. And, Delgado has made some changes to adapt to the new environment. But, what remains the same at Delgado is to serve our students and our community. And, offer educational experiences that are going to help you achieve those personal goals, career goals, and educational goals.”

The College transitioned over 3,200 lectures and classes to online, and did so seamlessly.