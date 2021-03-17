Delgado moves all activities to virtual in preparation for severe weather

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday afternoon, Delgado Community College announced the closure of their campus for the evening.

Because of the probability for severe weather conditions this afternoon and evening, Delgado Community College officials are taking the precaution of moving all classes, work, and other college activities to a remote environment beginning at 3:00 p.m.

This will last through the end of day on March 17.

Employees and students should prepare for possible severe weather and take steps to remain safe.