Delgado cuts ribbon on Advanced Technology Center at West Bank campus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado Community College celebrated the opening of the Advanced Technology Center with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Monday.
The all-new, state-of-the-art 32,000-square foot facility at Federal City in Algiers was built at a cost of $9.3 million and marks a major expansion for the school’s West Bank campus.
According to Delgado’s media release, the center will serve 2,000 students annually and house all academic STEM programs, labs and faculty to serve academic and workforce programs for Algiers and the West Bank of New Orleans, specifically the healthcare, petrochemical, digital media, and transportation logistics industries.