Delgado Community College’s new Advanced Technology Center

NEW ORLEANS — At Delgado Community College’s West Bank Campus, the school will soon open a new $13 Million dollar Advanced Technology Center.

Dr. Peter Cho is the Executive Dean of the campus.

“I have been at the West Bank Campus for over a decade but to shepherd something like this, of this magnitude is fantastic,” says Dr. Peter Cho.

The 37 thousand square foot facility is at the corner of Shirley Drive and Constellation Street.

Dr. Cho said the new facility will add about 2 thousand students to the college.

He said besides the Stem studies, of science, technology, engineering, and math, students can study cyber technology, a growing field.

“I know the specialists are requiring this sort of education to know how to protect us, and how to devise those schemes to make our information safe,” says Dr. Peter Cho.

The new Advanced Technology Center, another reason why Delgado Community College is education that works.