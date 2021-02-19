Delgado Community College’s Engineering and Technology programs

NEW ORLEANS — One of the earliest disciplines at Delgado, stretching back to the early 1900’s — is drafting. And, that tradition continues in the school’s engineering and technology programs.

The College has great success in placing students in electrical and mechanical design.

Students can also take courses to property survey.

And, there are courses for architectural drafting.

Cristina Alvarado-Suarez is the college assistant chair of engineering and technology.

She says course work can begin in high school.

“We do offer dual enrollment, if they are in high school in 10th grade, we do offer dual enrollment so they can start taking course work while they are in high school,” says Alvarado-Suarez.

Delgado was a leader in online learning, before the pandemic, something that can benefit students immensely.

“All of our classes are remote, so that might interest students who are dual enrolling to get into our program,” says Alvarado-Suarez.

For more information, please email Miss Alvarado-Suarez at calvar@dcc.edu.

Delgado Community College, education that works.