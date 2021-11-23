Delgado celebrates Founder’s Day by honoring namesake’s 182nd birthday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A small crowd gathered around the tomb of Issac Delgado inside Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cemeteries in New Orleans on Tuesday morning.

Nov. 23 marked the 182nd anniversary of the birth of the sugar industry baron, but also coincides with Delgado Community College’s annual Founder’s Day celebration.

Delgado, who died in 1912, helped establish the school with a substantial gift from his estate. In honor of the community college’s centenary celebration,

“This is more than significant,” Delgado Vice Chancellor Arlanda Williams told WGNO. “To celebrate one hundred years? I mean one hundred years speaks volumes. If it hadn’t been for Issac Delgado and his vision we wouldn’t be standing here.

“Many of your hospitality [workers], many of your welders, many of your machinists, many of your nurses in the City of New Orleans and the surrounding areas would not be here had it not been for this vision.

“This Founder’s Day means a lot,” Williams continued. “We’ve gone through COVID, Hurricane Ida and we are still standing. So, Delgado is here to stay. We are looking for another 150 years.”