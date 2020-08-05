Delgado Community College holds drive up graduation

NEW ORLEANS— Delgado Community College held a drive up commencement ceremony to award degrees and certificates to over 700 graduates.
The two day ‘timed processional’ took place in lieu of a traditional ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
