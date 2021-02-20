Delgado baseball falls to Pensacola State in 5-1 decision

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado suffered its first loss of the 2021 campaign Saturday with a 5-1 loss to Pensacola State in Day 3 of the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Four of Pensacola State’s five runs came off the bat of catcher Anthony Notaro, who hit two run homeruns in the first and third innings. In the fourth, Rudd Ulrich singled to reach base and scored on a sacrifice fly. Delgado’s sole run of the game in the fourth inning on a solo homerun by Ethan Lege.

Pensacola State’s starting pitcher David Warren went the distance to earn the win, holding the Dolphins to only four hits and four base runners. Delgado starter Ian Landreneau suffered the loss, pitching three innings with Josh MacCord closing the final four innings in relief.

Delgado and Pensacola State will meet in a noon doubleheader Sunday before the “Rags” Scheuermann Memorial Tournament closes Monday with an 11:00 doubleheader against Bryant & Stratton.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Delgado Community College Athletics}