NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Today the defense attorneys for the teens accused in the deadly carjacking of Linda Frickey headed to Criminal Court for a pre-trial hearing. A few issues regarding DNA evidence were presented by attorneys.

The family of Linda Frickey feels that the defense attorneys are using stall tactics in trying to delay the process.

“What we see is just grasping at straws,” Kathy Richard, Family member of Linda Frickey said.

Frickey’s family is tired of all the delays and all they want is justice.

“Because they did this, they killed her, they dragged her, and they beat her,” Jinny Lynn Griffin, Frickey’s sister said.

The four teens accused of brutally carjacking Linda Frickey last year in Mid-City are John Honore, Marquel Curtis, Lanyra Theophile, and Briniyah Baker.

At today’s pre-court hearing, defense attorneys asked Judge Kimya Holmes if DNA testing could take place at a different lab, something the family feels is unnecessary.

“I think the first process with the DNA should stand. It wasn’t a Mickey Mouse lab that it was sent through,” Richard said.

“It was the Louisiana state that got the original DNA and that’s the DNA they should go with,” Griffin said.

Also today, Marquel Curtis’ defense attorney tried to get the judge to allow an expert witness that could explain mental difference between a child and adult. Judge Holmes denied that motion saying the attorney already tried to make that motion in May when it was already denied.

“They just changed a few words around to try and get the judge to allow an expert witness,” Richard said.

Despite the delays and lawyer tactics, the family says they will continue to fight for Linda.

“I love my sister, a dear, dear woman. What they did to her was awful. I miss her everyday,” Darline Barraza, Linda Frickey’s sister said.

The judge set the next pre-trial hearing for August 21st. The trial is set for November 20th.

All four teens are being tried as adults.

