Dec. 10, Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Luling

LULING, LA – President Matthew Jewell and the Rotary of St. Charles Parish will host an outdoor Christmas Tree lighting event at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tree lighting will take place promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be different from years past due to COVID-19, however it will include music by a DJ, letters to Santa station, and hot chocolate.

All guests should practice social distancing and wear a mask.

“Our parish has come accustomed to celebrating the Christmas season with the lighting of the Parish Christmas Tree and I know it is important to our residents to responsibly continue this tradition,” said President Matthew Jewell. “We will be hosting this event outside with ample space to social distance and encourage everyone to wear a mask.”

“The Rotary Club of St. Charles Parish is excited to continue the tradition of the St. Charles Parish’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting. As with many other events this year, our program will look different than years in the past. We thank St. Charles Parish Government for partnering with us to present the Christmas Tree Lighting safely for the community as we usher in the holiday season together,” stated Rotary President, Carrie Thomas.