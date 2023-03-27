NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They come to the table from around the world.

Three thousand of them.

For almost two weeks.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers them at the New Orleans Marriott on Canal Street/

They’ve got game.

It’s their card game.

It’s bridge.

Like the NFL and the NBA, bride players have their own league.

It’s the ACBL.

That stands for the American Contract Bridge League. The ACBL.

Members include Bill Gates.

And Warren Buffet.

This is their tournament of champions.

Their convention.

After the shuffling and dealing and all that, there will be one Best in Show.

But there’s no trophy.

No crown to wear.

Just the honor of being the best.

The Best in Bridge.

