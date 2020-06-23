‘Dead zone’ task force states getting $840,000 from EPA

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010 file photo, Dr. Bob MacLean, Audubon Institute senior veterinarian, releases a sea turtle that had previously been impacted by oil from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, back into the Gulf of Mexico, 45 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Ten years after the nation’s biggest offshore oil spill fouled its waters, the Gulf of Mexico sparkles in the sunlight and its fish are safe to eat. But scientists who have spent $500 million dollars from BP researching the impact of the Deepwater Horizon disaster have found much to be concerned about. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government is giving $840,000 to the 12 states in a task force created to find ways to reduce the size of the oxygen-starved “dead zone” that forms every year off Louisiana and spreads into Texas waters.

Although the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force was created in fall 1997, the area where there’s too little oxygen to sustain marine life has remained about the same.

Hurricane Barry reduced last year’s hypoxic zone, but it was still the eighth-largest on record. The record was set in 2017.

The major cause is pollution from farm and urban runoff.