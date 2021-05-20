De La Salle names new Co-Athletic Directors

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, De la Salle High School announced the appointments of its new Co-Athletic Directors.

According to a release from the school, Associate Athletic Director Melissa Grubbs has been named Co-Athletic Director.

Coach Grubbs has been at the school for five years now and serves as the head volleyball coach.

Mr. John Charles will serve as De La Salle’s other Co-Athletic Director.

Former Head Football Coach Ryan Manale previously served as the school’s athletic director.

Manale left De la Salle to accept the head coaching position at Jesuit this offseason.

