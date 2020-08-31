DCFS closes one shelter, opens another for Hurricane Laura evacuees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (BRPROUD) – For those that evacuated because of Hurricane Laura, a different shelter option is now available.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is closing the Shrine on Airline location.

In its place, DCFS is opening a Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter.

The Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter is located at 8125 Hwy 71 South.

DCFS says, “evacuees in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.”

The Alexandria MegaShelter is open everyday, all day.