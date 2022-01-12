Days scores 20 near home, No. 12 LSU beats Florida 64-58

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius Days scored 20 points about 25 miles from his hometown, Eric Gaines added 15 in his second start of the season and No. 12 LSU beat Florida 64-58.

The Tigers won their first game without starting point guard Xavier Pinson, who sat out with a sprained knee.

Gaines helped pick up the slack, scoring eight points in the second half and making 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch.

The Gators lost for the sixth time in nine games and fell to 0-3 in league play for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

