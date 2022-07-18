NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his legal team had little to say leaving court Monday afternoon.



“Nothing out here but we’ll have a lot to say [Wednesday],” said Williams’ attorney Billy Gibbens.



Williams is accused of tax fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars. If the jury finds him guilty, it means the end of Williams’ law career.

“If he’s found guilty, then you’re talking about federal crimes and felony crimes. So in that context, he’s in all likelihood going to lose his law license, he will have to be removed or he will have to resign from his position as the district attorney,” said WGNO legal analyst Cliff Cardone.



Williams declined a plea deal, so if he’s found guilty on all charges, he could face a maximum of decades behind bars. However, Cardone says that’s unlikely.



“Most people who are familiar with this case are estimating that the guidelines will call for about 27 months imprisonment if he gets convicted,” said Cardone.

Cardone says because Williams is an attorney himself, he may face serious consequences from the judge if he’s found guilty.



“Typically, judges will impose the higher level of sanctions and sentencing on them because they know better and they want to send a message,” said Cardone.



So, what happens if Williams is convicted?

Cardone says either an Assistant District Attorney will temporarily take over or a new District Attorney for Orleans Parish could be appointed by the Louisiana Attorney General.

