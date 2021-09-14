Dates set for 25th Three Rivers Art Festival in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Three Rivers Art Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The event will be held Nov. 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Covington, La.

The festival brings lovers of art, music and food across five blocks in historic Cultural Arts District downtown with artists arriving from all over the United States.

The festival features more than 200 artist tents with work ranging from painting to metalwork. The festival also hosts a student art competition featuring more than 400 works of art created by talented local youth, inspiring and encouraging children of all ages to experiment with and create art.

Adding to the weekend’s free festivities, Three Rivers will once again host a complimentary public concert at the Covington Trailhead (419 N. New Hampshire Street) on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The concert will feature 8 Track Acoustic and Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces.

Other exciting elements at this year’s festival include:

Pop-up tango and various musicians performing throughout the festival route

The Children’s Discovery Area featuring an array of hands-on activities, including the art of self-expression For information on this year’s artist lineup, entertainment schedule an

“Three Rivers celebrates the arts in all its forms – visual art, music, performance and more – and brings some of the best art-ists in the country to showcase their work here on the Northshore,” says Three Rivers Art Festival Coordinator Sarada Bonnett. “We are thrilled to celebrate 25 incredible years for our festival in our uniquely artistic community of Covington.”