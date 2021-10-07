Dat Dog returns for the 6th annual Barktoberfest!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 6th Annual Barktoberfest Dog Costume Contest and Pet Supply Donation Drive will be in the courtyard of Dat Dog’s 3336 Magazine Street location on Sunday, Oct. 17, to benefit animals affected by Hurricane Ida.

The public is encouraged to drop off donations for Zeus’ Rescues to help animals in need after Hurricane Ida. Collars, leashes, toys, bedding, and food would be appreciated.

The Dog Costume Contest will begin at 2:00 pm.

Participants are required to donate if they want their pup to strut their stuff. The panel of judges has been specially selected from favorite local breweries Urban South and Faubourg Brewery, and they will be bringing lots of prizes! Zeus’ Rescue volunteers will also be in our courtyard for the afternoon with plenty of pups to pet and adopt.