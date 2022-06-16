NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Father’s Day weekend is here and if you haven’t got dad a gift yet, Urban South brewery has a treat for you!

Reward your wonderful dad with a wonderful beer named in his honor. USB has released two brews just in time for Father’s Day.

Dad’s Day IPA: The latest version of this hazy IPA is hopped with Strata, Motueka, and Galaxy hops. Bursting with tropical candied fruit notes of guava, pineapple, lychee, and passionfruit, this beer is soft with a full mouthfeel from an extra helping of flaked malts.

Big Papa Pils: A refreshing Czech pilsner mashed with traditional Bohemian Pilsner malt, hopped exclusively with Saaz hops and pitched with a classic Czech yeast.

Both new brews will be available on draft and in cans while supplies last at Urban South’s taproom, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, in New Orleans.

USB Father’s Day brews