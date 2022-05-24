NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 24, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man accused of murdering a local musician and educator in January.

Edmond Ramee was charged with the first-degree murder of Brian Murray, along with two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery, Attempted First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation, Violation of a Protective Order, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property, and Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Edmond Ramee shot and killed Murray on January 31 in New Orleans East in the 7700 block of Henley Street.

The shooting happened after an altercation between the defendant and the victim’s granddaughter hours prior at a location in Gretna according to reports.

District Attorney Jason Williams said, “Everyone in this community should know that every single day the DA’s Office is working to hold violent offenders accountable and to do all we can to deter senseless killings in our community. Mr. Murray inspired so many members of his community and the sacrifice he made to protect his family are why we will never forget Mr. Murray and his courage.”