NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Audubon Zoo’s orangutan infant that was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, is getting stronger each day after some rough first days.

The infant is being cared for by the Zoo’s Animal Care staff, The Children’s Hospital New Orleans Team, and the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums Orangutans Species Survival Plan Advisors.

After being treated and cared for, he now weighs 4.9lbs.

He’s spending most of his days in the orangutan building getting to meet the rest of the group through visual introductions.

The infant’s dedicated care team is also giving him more exercise opportunities to encourage him to build up his stamina and grip strength.

The Audubon Zoo mentioned the baby will be named soon!