NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Many were celebrating Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday and some were drinking, eating, and enjoying parades that rolled through the streets of New Orleans.

While a majority of the city was celebrating, some were enjoying their first breaths of life.

On Mardi Gras morning Major Levi Gatlin was brought into this world at Touro Infirmary LCMC Health.

He was born at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning weighing 6 lbs and 6 oz.

According to hospital records, Major looks like his father.

Major has two older siblings who were also born at Touro.

His siblings have asked the parents of Major if he is a king since he was born on king cake day.