Cut Off teen killed in single vehicle crash

CUT OFF, LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Lafource Parish that killed an 18-year-old Cut Off man.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Kobi Simoneaux was driving south on LA 308 in a 2007 Ford F-150 around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when he ran off of the roadway and struck two trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Simoneaux was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is not known if impairment was a factor and a standard toxicology report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.