METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Over 200 customers are without power after a car reportedly crashed into a utility pole in Metairie on Monday, July 3.

Entergy reported that a vehicle struck a piece of equipment on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Transcontinental Drive.

Because of this, over 200 residential and commercial customers are without power in the area.

Councilman Scott Walker said in a tweet that the outage is expected to take five to six hours as crews work to repair the pole.

