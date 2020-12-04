Curbside storm debris removal winding down in Jefferson Parish

A large tree limb, which snapped as Hurricane Zeta moved through New Orleans, rests on power lines in the city’s Carrollton neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

JEFFERSON, LA – Storm debris clean-up from Hurricane Zeta is winding down.

More than 108,000 cubic yards of storm related debris have been collected to date.

The amount of debris is dwindling greatly, and deadlines have been established for FEMA reimbursement of debris removal from Parish servitudes in residential neighborhoods.

DRC, the Parish’s contracted storm debris collector, will complete curbside debris collection efforts on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Storm debris collection on the West Bank will be completed by Friday, December 18, 2020.

Residents with storm-related debris hauled to the curb after the above deadlines will need to ensure that material placed curbside meets the standards for curbside collection of bulky waste by the Parish’s waste service provider.

Tree limbs and trunks placed curbside for collection must be less than 6 feet in length and weigh no more than 400 pounds.

Residents needing to drop off debris, can utilize any of the four Jefferson Parish Trash Drop-Off sites at the following locations:

Metairie

400 David Drive

Metairie, LA 70003 Marrero

6440 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero

entrance on Betty St. Meadowbrook

484 Wall Blvd., Gretna

one block south of Lapalco Lafitte

Treasure St.

off Jean Lafitte Blvd. (La. Hwy 45)

Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

These sites are for residential use only. Commercial haulers, contractors or commercial companies and residents from the incorporated cities will be charged a fee of $14 for pick-up trucks and $20 for trailers.

For more information or questions about debris collection, contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4612.