“Crown Vic rises from the dead,” Supply chain issues force police department in Louisiana to use classic car

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — Supply chain issues are affecting everything from car inventory to grocery store shelves.

You can add the police department to the list of those places that have taken a hit because of shortages.

In this case, it is a microchip shortage that is forcing the Slidell Police Department to go back to a classic.

By classic, we mean a Ford Crown Victoria.

If you see a few of these classic cars around the city, now you know why.

The last Crown Victoria was produced by Ford in 2011.