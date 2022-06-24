NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following the Supreme Court’s overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision with Dobbs v. Jackson on Friday, dozens of people are speaking out about the action in New Orleans.

Despite the sweltering heat, crowds gathered to make their voices heard about the SCOTUS’ controversial decision to overturn Roe.

Louisiana is one of seven states that has immediately made abortion illegal.

All three abortion clinics in the state (Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and here in New Orleans) have shut down.

Louisiana joins 12 other states with legislation that would automatically ban abortion services if Roe were to ever be overturned. The state’s trigger laws that have been around since 2006 state that there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Doctors in the Bayou State will now face punishment for terminating a pregnancy and may serve up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

While anti-abortion advocates are celebrating what they call a huge victory for the unborn, those who are pro-abortion rights say this is a violation of women’s rights and an attempt for the government to control women’s bodies.

Later tonight, we’ll hear from both sides about this historic decision made by the Supreme Court.