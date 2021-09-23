VIDEO: Injured crow rescued in Metairie after getting head stuck in fence

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It was an unusual sight for this Pelican Coast Consulting employee, thankfully, her quick thinking helped save a life. A crow’s life.

WARNING: Video may be unsettling to some.

In this viewer video, an injured and bloodied crow is seen stuck between two wooden fence boards. The frightened crow shakes and struggles, trying anything to get free.

“No clue how he got his head stuck in the fence,” said PJ Hahn. “I was able to get his head out of the fence and I brought it to the vet.”

Not just any vet of course — Dr. Greg Rich, at the Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana, located in Metairie.

Dr. Rich says the crow suffered a bruised wing. And after a few days of rehabilitation, was safely released back into the wild.