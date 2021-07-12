Critical blood shortage affecting patient care, prizes offered to lucky donor

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hospital supplies continue to drop locally as well as nationwide and the Blood Center is asking the public to please answer the call for help.

The Blood Center has put together a special Northshore prize package for one lucky donor this week that includes:

2 night’s stay at the Hilton Garden Inn

$100 giftcard to Trey Yuen restaurant

$50 giftcard to the Children’s Museum of St. Tammany

$60 giftcard to the Insta-Gator Ranch

To enter: just donate, take a selfie (that part’s not required, but we like to share the smiling faces or arms of our donors saving lives) and click here to register.