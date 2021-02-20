Crippled Flight UA1832 to Houston diverts to Louis Armstrong due to emergency situation

NEW ORLEANS — Social media was abuzz Saturday morning as United Flight UA1832 was forced to make and emergency diversion to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) from its intended destination to Houston due to a variety of mechanical failures.

According to multiple flight trackers on Twitter, UA1832 en route to George Bush International (IAH) from Cancun, Mexico disappeared from radar momentarily after squawking 7700 to indicate an emergency situation.

Both the starboard engine and flaps were reported as problematic.

#UA1832 is diverting to New Orleans with the #2 engine out. pic.twitter.com/to5PCs2GhE — Jan-Hendrik Fiedler (@FlyingFan1) February 20, 2021

LIVE / INCIDENT: United #UA1832 Cancun to Houston (Boeing 737-800 N77538) is squawking 7700 General Emergency and is diverting to New Orleans with starboard engine shut down (via ATC). Track: https://t.co/fzGBi2OSyk @flightradar24 @liveatc : https://t.co/mcf6hag84G pic.twitter.com/48tp9Csj0g — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 20, 2021

UPDATE: Diverting emergency flight United #UA1832 now has a flaps issue and is being vectored into a hold to run through a checklist…https://t.co/9yVZGdaOID — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 20, 2021

🔴 #ÚltimaHora

A través de su cuenta de Twitter @AMAG_Global reportó que en los últimos minutos han perdido la ubicación exacta del vuelo #UA1832 de Unitedairlines (con ruta #Cancún, México – #Houston, USA) la posición sólo la puede estimar hasta recuperar el contacto. pic.twitter.com/LoKGpndF0Y — Ámbar Noticias (@AmbarNoticias) February 20, 2021

After circling west of the airport at 1,500 feet at an average speed of 250 mph, UA1832 made a successful landing on Runway 11 at 10:08 a.m. All passengers and crew safely departed at Gate A1.

According to the United Airlines website, the twin-engine Boeing 737-700W was delayed 4 hours 21 minutes before departing from Gate A2. UA1832 is scheduled to arrive at Gate C43 in Terminal C at IAH at 2:28 p.m.

Calls to United Airlines have gone unanswered. However, a MSY spokesperson did confirm “UA1832 was diverted and landed safely in New Orleans.”

No further information on the status of the flight, aircraft or connection is available at this time.